Drivers’ thoughts on dangers of driving on I-91

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Deadly accidents over the weekend come as MassDOT is trying to make the highway safer by adding lane lines onto I-91.

Two deadly accidents on Saturday and Sunday closed I-91 for hours each day.

22News spoke to drivers on their morning commute Monday about what they think about driving on I-91.

“We driving on the highway have to be very vigilant because it’s our life”, says Shawn McDond of Hartford. “The highway doesn’t have a life.”

Both accidents on I-91 killed a total of 4 people, including a tractor trailer driver. They happened within 5 miles of each other.

“It’s dangerous and I really think it’s because there isn’t a lot of signage”, says Pierre Joseph of Springfield. “I drive I-91 every day and you never know whether or not an exit is going to be closed. You never know when traffic is going to slow down.”

Massachusetts State Police say the driver of the tractor trailer killed in Saturday’s crash slammed into the back of another tractor-trailer that slowed down because of traffic from the I-91 line painting project.

A 20-year-old from Plainville, Connecticut was the driver of a car that rolled over near Exit 47E in Enfield Sunday. That crash killed three passengers.