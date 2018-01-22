Drivers are concerned about missing lane lines on the Greenfield Rotary

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The Greenfield Rotary lane lines have faded and are barely visible.

The rotary is at the bottom of the off-ramp for exit 26 on I-91 North, and connects drivers to Route 2 and the Mohawk Trail. It can be confusing, especially for drivers from out of state.

“They really don’t know where they are going yet so they are balancing the car in front of them and behind, so yeah it can be an issues sometimes getting off the rotary,” said Debbie Sjodahl of Deerfield.

There are supposed to be two lanes for drivers exiting onto Route 2 West, but because of the missing lines it looks like there is only one lane. The faded lines are also a problem for drivers getting off the rotary toward Greenfield.

“I use the rotary a lot and I can tell when people come on and they are not used to it,” said Ellen Villani of Greenfield. “It might be a free for all out there, just swaying back and forth, but its not. We need lines down there.”

MassDOT said they painted the Greenfield Rotary lane markers this past fall. They told 22News lane markers can be worn off over time by weather and vehicles.

MassDOT plans to repaint the lines at the Greenfield Rotary in the spring.