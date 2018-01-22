Dr. Phil – “‘My daughter is being brainwashed by a psychic & I think he’s a con artist'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Kristine claims her daughter Shaina is a neglectful mother to her three young children and says she had no choice but to involve Family Services when she learned her grandson not only set fire to the kitchen while Shaina slept, but also fell out of his second-story bedroom window.

Kristine claims her vindictive daughter is delusional, claiming that she can see fairies and is a reincarnation of Pocahontas. Kristine says there is no doubt in her mind that her daughter is mentally ill and a danger to her children.

But that’s not all. Kristine claims her daughter is also addicted to psychics, specifically, an online medium named Dennis. Kristine says he proclaims to be “God’s Messenger,” and Shaina has followed the messages from Dennis’ guiding “spirit” to the letter.

Shaina says she is a good mother and says Dennis is 100 percent genuine and there’s no doubt he is God’s messenger. She also says her mother blows everything out of proportion, is constantly interfering, and it needs to stop.

