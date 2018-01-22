Dense fog caused low visibility across western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fog frustrated some drivers in western Massachusetts Monday evening.

Rainy weather and fog made for low visibility on some roadways. A dense fog advisory was in effect in Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire Counties until 9:00 Monday night.

According to State Farm Insurance, if you’re driving through a foggy area, you should not turn on high beams, they can lower your visibility because they can reflect off of the fog.

They recommend using low beams. and even rolling down your window so you can hear approaching cars.