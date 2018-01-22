Balise opens new car wash in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Most people this time of year want to get the salt off their car.

And that’s just what some people did on Monday, now that the Balise Riverdale Car Wash is open.

22News talked with Jeb Balise, the President of Motor Sales, who said new technology is involved with this car wash.

“It’s a new spin light system,” he explained. “It’s new technology in the car wash business. We’re one of the first in the country to come out with it.”

As your drive your car through the car wash, you will drive under a 130-foot tunnel with flashing neon lights.