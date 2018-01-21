With milder temperatures, more people and their pets enjoy the outdoors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With milder temperatures and bright sunshine, Western Massachusetts parks enjoyed a late January resurgence.

More people and their pets came to Forest Park Sunday during most of the recent weekends. They didn’t mind the snow on the ground as long as temperatures in the mid forties made the strolling bearable. 22News spoke with a couple people enjoying the nice warm weather, “It’s a beautiful day, I’m here to enjoy the sunshine, the warm climate”, said Ginnie McMullan of Agawam. East Longmeadow resident, John Caddy told 22news, “I enjoy this, it’s fantastic, we’ve been coming all winter, we think it’s great”.

For some this was the first time they had been to the park since those mild days from Autumn, 2017.