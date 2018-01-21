CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This has been a lackluster season for taking the train to a thrilling mystery destination.

First, “Murder on the Orient Express” got lost trying to provide suspense, and now “The Commuter” took too many wrong turns searching for a logical conclusion. As “The Commuter”, Liam Neeson meets the most mysterious strangers on his way to work.

Searching for a stranger on a train earmarked for murder makes for a perilous journey only a part of the way, until the plot became too perplexing pushing Neeson to the edge of a nervous breakdown, plunging our “Commuter” into fits of paranoia.

Now that Neeson’s having a full fledged panic attack, the plot also goes haywire with too many elements that hardly keep from derailing by the final fade out.

Never has a commuter train carried so many suspicious characters on the way to work. With so many twists and turns, we’ve got a right to expect “The Commuter” to be more intriguing than exhausting.

Besides, Liam Neeson’s far more enjoyable playing a ruthless hunter than a stymied victim, and just when the picture starting getting interesting, “The Commuter” flies off the track with 2 stars.

Instead of all this aggravation, Liam Neeson’s “Commuter” should have called out sick and stayed home.

Rated PG-13

1 hour 50 minutes

Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Elizabeth McGovern, Sam Neill