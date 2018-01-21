Springfield Armory closed due to government shutdown

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Little by little, the government shutdown is effecting the lives of people here in western Massachusetts.

Visitors to the Springfield Armory museum found the building closed Sunday.

The U.S. Park Service now supervises the historic gun collection and other relics from the time Springfield was the hub for manufacturing weapons for the military.

Brian Kiddy, an Agawam resident told 22News, it is terrible, because the government shuts down, more people lose this thing, people lose the ability to come here, it’s such a terrible thing, people should be here, they can but they can’t go it.”

It is unknown when the government shutdown will end.