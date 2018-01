(WWLP) – The Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl!

After a tense comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Patriots will continue their defense of their Super Bowl title in the Super Bowl on February 4th. The Pats rallied behind quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Danny Amendola to seize victory at Gillette Stadium.

Several of Sunday’s key players talked to press after the game. Hear what they said in the videos below.

Head Coach Bill Belichick

Quarterback Tom Brady

Wide Receiver Danny Amendola

Defensive Back Devin McCourty

