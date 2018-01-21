Patriots fans are excited for another shot at a Super Bowl title

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots are heading back to the Super Bowl. They needed all 4 quarters to beat the Jaguars in the AFC Championship.

This one wasn’t easy. The New England Patriots had to come from behind to defeat the Jaguars 24-20 in Sunday’s AFC championship.

Brian Stafford of Westford told 22News, he had a feeling it would be a close game, “If they can play the front four and get at Brady without blitzing i think they can give him some problems.”

22News found many Patriots fans tailgating outside Gillette Stadium in the parking lots before the game.

Sean Stafford of Westford said Gillette Stadium in the playoffs is a special place, “I’ve been here for playoffs before and its definitely different than a regular season game it’s a fantastic place to be and everybody gets really into it.”

Pats were 7 and half point favorites to win the game, despite the uncertainty surrounding their quarterback.

Tom Brady injured his right hand earlier in the week when he collided with Rex Burkhead during practice.

Tom Brady’s right hand injury was the biggest headline coming into this AFC Championship matchup between the Patriots and the Jaguars.

Jack Wheeler, from New Hampshire was confident it wouldn’t affect Brady’s performance. I’m not really worried because he torn his ACL before, but he’s the GOAT.”

The “GOAT” was clutch in the second half. Tom Brady threw touchdowns to Danny Amendola in the 4th quarter, the second which put the Patriots up for good.

Former New England Patriots linebacker, Willie McGinnest told 22News nothing would have kept Brady off the field, “You probably could have cut his hand off and hw would have found away. He wasn’t gonig to let stitches or something small like that from stopping him. The guy is such a competitor and has so much heart.”

Brady and the Pats will try to win their sixth Super Bowl title in Minneapolis on February 4th in Super Bowl LII.