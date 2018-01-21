Three people killed in rollover crash on I-91 in Enfield

ENFIELD, CT (WWLP) – I-91 south in Enfield is closed Sunday morning because of a deadly car crash.
Enfield police Lt. Larry Curtis told 22News, Enfield police are working with state police to re-route traffic off of exit 47 east.
Three people died in the rollover crash. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures. Their identities have not yet been released.
It’s the second time in just over 24 hours that I-91 was closed because of a deadly car crash. No word yet on when I-91 will reopen.