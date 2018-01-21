NFC Championship: Minnesota 7, Philadelphia 7 (1st)

(WWLP) – The two top playoff seeds in the National Football Conference will face off for the right to battle for football’s biggest prize.

LIVE SCORE: Vikings 7, Eagles 7 (1st)

The Minnesota Vikings come into this game riding high after a heart-stopping, last-second victory over the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round. The team has been bolstered by a remarkably strong defense, and steady play by former backup-turned-starter quarterback Case Keenum. The team is also highly motivated to make it to the big game, as it will be hosted in Minnesota’s home stadium this year.

The Philadelphia Eagles came in after a tight battle with the Atlanta Falcons, who went to the Super Bowl just last year. After dominating most of the regular season under rookie quarterback Carson Wentz, an injury to Wentz has seen former starter Nick Foles return under center.

The winner of this game will face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Highlights (newest to oldest):

1st, 6:42 – Patrick Robinson intercepts Keenum’s pass, returns it 50 yards for a touchdown.

1st, 10:14 – Kyle Rudolph catches a 25-yard touchdown pass from Case Keenum.

Starting things off with a 75-yard touchdown drive.#BringItHome pic.twitter.com/K6n1VaAZcX — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 21, 2018