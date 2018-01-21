Manslaughter trial of Chicopee man set to begin

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The manslaughter trial of a Chicopee man charged with shooting and killing a teenager he thought was trying to break into his home is set to begin.

Jury selection in the trial of 44-year-old Jeffrey Lovell will start Wednesday.

Lovell is charged with killing 15-year-old Dylan Francisco in July 2016.

Prosecutors say the teen and a friend confused Lovell’s home with a nearby friend’s home. Investigators say Lovell fired a shot through the door when Francisco broke one of its glass panes.

Lovell says he acted in self-defense.