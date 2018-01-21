I-91 closed in consecutive days due to two deadly accidents

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Four dead from two traffic accidents on Interstate 91 this weekend. What caused these deadly crashes?

Sunday was the second time, in just two days, that I-91 was closed, because of a deadly car crash. Three people were killed in the rollover crash in Connecticut near exit 47E; another person was also taken to the hospital.

24 hours earlier and several miles north in Longmeadow, near the Connecticut border, another deadly accident Saturday around 7 A.M., that claimed the life of 33-year-old truck driver Anthony Gentile, of Thomaston, Connecticut. State Police responded to a six-car crash involving a tractor trailer on Route 91 northbound, in Longmeadow.

Police say the line painting project on I-91 in Springfield contributed to that deadly accident.

According to a report by State Police, Gentile slammed into another tractor-trailer and three other vehicles, before finally crashing in the median. That forced I-91 North to be shut down for nine hours Saturday, as crews removed the damaged vehicles, and cleaned up bottles of shampoo that spilled onto the roadway.

Bernard Sanders of Springfield told 22News, he’s experienced several close calls on the interstate. “Trying to get off the highway when someone is coming in from the Forest Park exit and they didn’t want to yield, when I had the right of way, because I was already in my lane, but instead, I had to move back over, from where I was and go straight thru, instead of getting off the highway.”

Steve Green of Springfield said, he avoids I-91 altogether. “Because of the traffic problem, congestion, construction, all the obvious reasons.”

The State Police are looking into these deadly crashes.