Holyoke accident adds to series of crashes on I-91

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A string of serious accidents on I-91 continued into Sunday afternoon, as a vehicle crashed on I-91 South in Holyoke.

State Police Lt. Larriu of the Northampton Barracks told 22News they got a call for an accident near Exit 15 southbound at about 3:30 Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle was on it’s roof, and was twisted and mangled, with the guard rail torn up.

One person was taken to Baystate Medical Center. It’s not clear how badly they were hurt.

The left and center lanes were blocked off and traffic was backed up for a while after the accident.

This accident comes a day after a tractor-trailer driver was killed in a major accident in Longmeadow on Saturday, and three people were killed in a rollover accident in Enfield on Sunday.

