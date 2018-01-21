Enrollment through the Massachusetts Health Connector ends on Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Your time is almost up to sign up for health insurance through the Massachusetts Health Connector.

The federal deadline for health insurance was December 15th, and open enrollment for health insurance through the connector ends on Tuesday.

The Executive Director of the Massachusetts Health Connector said people without insurance should know that state and federal mandates remain in effect, and you could face penalties of more than 1-thousand-dollars for not having coverage.

The federal tax overhaul signed by President Donald Trump gets rid of the federal individual mandate for purchasing health insurance starting in 2019.

Currently, the Health Connector serves more than 250,000 people with health insurance.