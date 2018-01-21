Drivers question the safety of I-91 downtown

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Drivers are calling to Interstate 91 through downtown Springfield a “danger zone.”

“It was horrific, it was so scary,” said East Longmeadow resident Elaine Danalis. “My husband and I were driving last week and we didn’t know witch way to go and there was a big semi truck next to us, it was scary.”

She also told 22News that her son is a new driver .. and one of her biggest concerns is having him drive on the interstate..through Springfield.

These Drivers say they believe Lane confusion on I-91 has resulted in accidents and why drivers try to avoid the interstate during their commutes, when possible. MassDOT has been working to resolve some concerns drivers have.

On Saturday portions of interstate 91 right here behind me were closed both northbound and southbound, so that crews could repaint missing highway lines. Some drivers say this will make them feel much safer traveling on the busy interstate.

“I hope it helps,” said Matthew Turner. “‘A s long as there’s lines where people can follow and don’t have to cross in front of someone’s lane.”

MassDOT spokesperson Patrick Marvin is also reminding drivers to be alert and drive carefully through work zones whenever improvements are being made on the interstate.