Drivers anxious to clean cars in nice weather

SPRIGNFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers have been waiting for a day just like Sunday to take their cars to the car wash. The Balise car wash on East Columbus avenue has been very busy this weekend.

Drivers are anxious to drive a clean car before the next snow storm

Bob LeDuc told 22News, “These things are too expensive to keep them dirty.”

Khali Maddox-Abdegeo added, “Yes, I have I’ve been here about an hour now, other people getting in and out, you don’t realize what you have until you really start cleaning.”

The bays were filled much of the day with drivers who also discovered just how much grime had accumulated so far this winter.