Brady questionable as Patriots seek return trip to Super Bowl

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — “Tommy will play. We know that.”

Those words may sound like they came from a confident Patriots fan addressing Tom Brady’s recent injury, but they were actually spoken Friday by Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone.

Marrone and his team have been preparing all week to face the reigning Super Bowl MVP in Sunday’s AFC Championship at Gillette Stadium, despite him being listed as questionable in the Patriots’ injury report.

After hurting his right hand during practice Wednesday, Brady sat out practice Thursday and was a limited participant on Friday.

In speaking to the media Friday, Brady did little to ease fans’ concerns about whether or not he’ll take the field Sunday. When asked this directly, he merely said, “We’ll see.” Wearing gloves on both hands at the podium, Brady flat-out refused to discuss his injury.

The Patriots, playing in their seventh straight AFC title game, are 7.5-point favorites in the contest. That’s down from a 9-point spread earlier in the week, before news of Brady’s hand circulated.

New England will be going up against a “Sacksonville” defense that ranked second in the league in points per game allowed (16.8), total points allowed (268) and yards per game (286.1). They ranked behind only the Minnesota Vikings, who will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s NFC Championship.

Jaguars DE Calais Campbell led the AFC in sacks this season with 14.5 and his counterpart Yannick Ngakoue wasn’t far behind with 12.

It’s also worth noting that Jacksonville has had its share of success against Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks this year, having beaten Joe Flacco, Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson during the regular season and Roethlisberger again in last week’s divisional round.

They will, however, be going up against one of the NFL’s most high-powered passing offenses. Brady this season led the league in passing yards (4,577) while racking up 32 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.

Strangely enough, he averaged 286.1 yards per game through the air which, as you may have noticed, was exactly the same as the Jacksonville defense’s total YPG average.

Blake Bortles and the Jaguars don’t have quite as potent a passing attack, though the Patriots could have a tough time trying to stop rookie RB Leonard Fournette. The LSU product rushed for more than 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

Fournette was limited in practice this week after his car was rear-ended on I-295, but he’s expected to play.

The last time these two teams met, the Patriots cruised to a 51-17 victory in Week 3 of the 2015 season.

The Jaguars have never won a conference championship, this being only their third appearance since entering the league as an expansion team in 1995. They managed to make the AFC title game in only their second season but lost to the Patriots by a score of 20-6. Three years later, they fell to the Tennessee Titans 33-14.

Former Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe, whose own injury early in the 2001 season resulted in Brady’s rise to prominence, was named the team’s honorary captain for Sunday’s game.

Copyright 2018 WPRI