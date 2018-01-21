AFC Championship game preview

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – On Sunday, two teams will be playing for a chance to play in the big game on February 4th.

The Patriots have advance to the 7th straight AFC title game after defeating the Titans in the divisional round 35-14.

The Jaguars will be playing in the first AFC Championship in the history of the franchise following an upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Despite the Patriots being big favorites, one fan told 22News he doesn’t expect New England to take Jacksonville lightly.

“The Patriots don’t take anyone lightly they play game by game, they don’t overlook anybody, they game plan for that defense that’s how they do it for whatever team they play they game plan for that team, that’s the patriot way,” said Eric McGrath of Chicopee.

There may be a different game plan for New England this week as the status of the Patriots leader is still uncertain. Brady is listed as questionable for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game suffered a cut on his right hand during a minor collision in practice on Wednesday.

One fan told 22News nothing will stop the all-pro quarterback from playing in this Sunday’s game.

“He’s playing we know how he is if Brady had a broken leg he’d still be playing so i”m not too worried about him,” said Danny Stone of Chicopee.

The winner of Sunday’s game will play the winner of Sunday’s Eagles and Vikings matchup at 6:40pm.

“I think we know what we’re doing we’re coached by one of the best in the league so we’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing try to get another W and we’re headed for Minnesota.

22News reporters Hector Molina and Mike Masciadrelli will be reporting live from Foxboro on Sunday.

If you plan on heading to the game let us know! You can email us at reportit@wwlp.com and tell us where you’ll be on game day. Kickoff for Sunday’s game is at 3:05 pm.