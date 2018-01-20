Vegas shooting preliminary report released

(CNN / KSNV) – A preliminary investigative report about the October 1st mass shooting in Las Vegas does not reveal a motive for gunman Stephen Paddock’s actions, but it does shed a little more light on how he planned the attack.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was insistent as he spoke about the October mass shooting. He said, “There was only one person responsible and that was Stephen Paddock.”

At the podium Friday, Lombardo said he’s had sleepless nights over releasing a preliminary investigative report. He says this is not a normal protocol for police, but now the public can scour through details. “It will shed light on is the planning of the attack, the research that was done by Paddock,” said Lombardo.

Up until 2016, gunman Steven Paddock had 29 firearms, according to the report. But in the year leading up to the shooting, he bought 55 more guns.

“There was no suicide note, no manifesto, no ideology or radicalization was discovered,” said Lombardo.

Between the two rooms Paddock had in Mandalay Bay, 14 styles of AR-15’s with bump stocks attached, most with 100-round magazines.

So far, no other DNA was found in the room besides Paddocks, including his girlfriend Marilou Danley. The report says Danley left the country on September 14th. “We do not anticipate charges being brought forward against Marilou Danley,” said Lombardo.

Just weeks prior to the shooting, he searched “Las Vegas rentals” and for “life is beautiful expected attendance” and “Route 91 harvest festival 2017 attendance.”

“You will see disturbing search history from his computers to include extensive on ballistics and SWAT tactics,” said Lombardo.

Another inquiry on September 28th last year, “Where is hard drive located on e 5570?” Lombardo says they have yet to find out when a hard drive went missing. “It could have been in close proximity to one October, or it could have been years prior,” he said.

Paddock’s physician told police he acted ‘odd’ with ‘little emotion.’ He also believed Paddock had bi-polar disorder. “The men and woman of the FBI behavioral unit are working on why,” said Lombardo.

The one question left unanswered: Why did Stephen Paddock commit the largest mass shooting in American history?

