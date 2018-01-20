Second annual Black tie Gala celebration for the Association of Black Business and Professionals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Association of Black Business and Professionals held it’s second annual Black tie Gala Saturday night.

The event is a celebration of outstanding black business achievement in Springfield. Hundreds gathered at Carriage House at the Barney estates.

Just under half of Springfield’s population is African-American. The Association recognized multiple businesses that contributed to the growth and development of the African-american community. AABP member Victoria Rowe told 22News, “Just really excited to be celebrating the businesses especially the ones that have been in business for many years, we want to keep supporting them and give them recognition for what they have done for our community.”

Something to talk about Boutique, Simply Devine Beauty lounge, and the center after school program were among the businesses honored for their service.