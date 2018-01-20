Northampton hosts western Massachusetts Women’s March

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In all corners of America and right here in western Massachusetts, many thousands of women gathered to speak out and form a united front on vital issues concerning them.

The Women who marched and demonstrated in Northampton and Greenfield late this afternoon numbered in the thousands.

Downtown Northampton was filled with marchers who had made the milelong trek.

They told 22News, the signs they carried spoke volumes about their state of mind.

Kae Collins said, “A year late has proven that people who said there wasn’t a lot to be worried about were incorrect.”

Another person at the march added, “I joined the march because I’m all for human rights, I think we should all be treated fairly and equally regardless of race, gender.”

The marchers would continue discussing their cause at a downtown Northampton church.

Many of their issues were similar if not identical to the concerns voiced at marches held in Richmond, Virginia, Los Angeles, Chicago and Denver.