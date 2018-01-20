Mid-January thaw can cause minor flooding this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts has experienced quite the active weather pattern this month so far. 22News is working for you with how some people feel about the quiet weather weekend.

Finally a quiet weather weekend western Massachusetts got to enjoy. The first weekend in January western Massachusetts broke a record low of 21 below. The second weekend in January western Massachusetts broke a record high of 60 degrees in the morning before colder air rushed in.

This weekend temperatures are forecasted to be at least 10 to 15 degrees above average, getting up into the 40s. Average high temperatures for this time of the year is in the lower 30s.

The warm up is well deserved after bitter cold temperatures throughout the month.

David Pierangelo, from Wilbraham, is happy about the weekend warm up, “Its a great welcome its been very cold lately I really like the milder weather.”

But this minor January thaw can create flooding. As snow and ice melt in the rivers that can cause some of the rivers to rise. Rising rivers can also cause some of the ice chunks to break up and move, resulting in an ice jam. When pieces of ice build up where the river bends, that can block the river flow.