Memory of courageous young man honored in Eastlongmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The memory of a courageous young man from East Longmeadow was honored Saturday.

Cory Garwacki’s family gathered Saturday to dedicate a park bench at one of Cory’s favorite places, the East Longmeadow Rail Trail. Cory died in 2014 at the age of 27 from the illnesses that he had suffered from since birth.

Cory was a fervent supporter of the Children’s miracle network radiothon, having been a frequent patient at Baystate children’s hospital. Despite his health issues, Cory graduated from Westfield State University with a degree in communications.

A foundation was later created in his name to help children suffering from multiple, life threatening health problems.