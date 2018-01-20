MassDOT repaints lines on I-91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Missing painted lines will no longer be an issue on Interstate 91 north and southbound, in downtown Springfield. MassDOT crews spent the day repainting this problem area.

Cyndi Saltzgiver is one of many drivers confused by missing highway lines on interstate 91 in Springfield, she told 22News, “This is a bottleneck anyway, so it’s a shame they had to do that.”

But on Saturday MassDOT closed portions of the interstate northbound and southbound to fix what many saw as a driving hazard.

MassDOT spokesperson Patrick Mavin confirmed to 22News that these lines were repainted last Thursday, and that weather conditions could have played a factor into the lines fading again.

Mavin said that it would have been difficult for paint to stick if the pavement was wet.

Missing lines led drivers to respond abruptly on the busy interstate.

Dawn Leahy told 22News the updated lanes will allow her to feel safer driving in that area, “I drive up and down all the time and I’m glad it’s happening because almost every time I drive there’s an accident or close to an accident so happy it’s finally getting done.”

During the line painting drivers on I-91 South were detoured off the highway at Exit 6 and re-routed onto Hall of Fame Avenue, and drivers on I-91 North were directed off the highway at Exit 3, and detoured onto East Columbus Avenue.

