I-91 North closed after deadly accident Saturday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – I-91 North was closed after a crash involving two tractor trailers Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police told 22News the accident happened near the second mile marker on I-91 North, just over the Connecticut line, in Longmeadow.
According to the Massachusetts State Police twitter, there were four cars and two tractor trailers involved in the crash. Three people suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Springfield fire spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News, firefighters were at the accident “in a team effort to recover the body of a truck driver involved in a multi car accident.” Leger later confirmed that the driver was killed in the crash.
The Longmeadow Police Department told 22News that the highway will likely be shut down for five to six hours while crews clean up debris.
State police closed the on-ramps for I-91 North in Longmeadow and Enfield to prevent more traffic from building up.
91 North Accident
91 North Accident x
