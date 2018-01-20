Flu vaccine in high demand as illness spreads

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The flu is so widespread, it’s now being reported in every state throughout the country.

The flu season keeps getting deadlier, too. 30 kids have died from flu-related illnesses so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated every year. Big Y pharmacist Sam Baidoo told 22News, they’ve seen nearly double the amount of people coming in for the flu vaccination, in the last two weeks.

The flu is contagious and spreads easily. The viral illness can cause mild to severe symptoms that can sometimes lead to death.

Nicole Desrochers of Springfield said, “I didn’t want to end up getting really sick and not die, hopefully.”

Everyone six months and older should receive a yearly flu vaccine. The elderly, young children, and those with underlying health problems should be monitored carefully for complications.

Baidoo told 22News, “My recommendation is if you have young children, then parents: you have get your young children vaccinated, as well as adults with chronic diseases. They also have to be vaccinated, as well as older folks.”

Despite the shot being less effective this year, you should still get it – so if you do get the flu, it won’t be as severe. In addition to that flu shot, frequent hand-washing will help keep you from catching the flu