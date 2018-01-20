Coby set to return to NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour in 2018

MILFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Doug Coby will be returning to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour in 2018 driving for Mike Smeriglio and Mayhew Tools out of Turners Falls will return as the sponsor. Coby told 22News that he and the team are ready to go for the 2018.

“We’re excited to come back with Mayhew (Tools) on board for a second year. Schedule is the schedule. It is what it is.” Coby Said.

Coby did not win at Stafford or Thompson in 2017 He feels it would be nice to get back to winning at those two tracks. When he goes to Thompson, he feels he is a second or fourth place car. The quarter mile oval at the Riverhead Raceway in Long Island impressed Coby because of how well he did last year.

“Both Riverhead races, I think I should’ve won one of them. Hopefully we’re gonna improve upon on that and keep going to tracks like that and impress people and run up front. I mean its a tough place. We were a tick off at Loudon with the grip stuff they put down. We’re gonna have to deal with that in July.” Coby Said.

Mayhew Tools is new to sponsorship as they sponsored Jimmy Blewett during the 2016 season. They began sponsoring Coby last season It was a rough start of the year for Coby and he rallied with a few second place finishes and then scored win at Seekonk Speedway last August and won the championship at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park last fall. Coby told 22News it was neat.

“They came every week and they brought representatives to every track including the non points race at Charlotte. Everywhere we go, there was always Mayhew people there. We kind of have all become friends because the same people keep coming to the track. Its kind of neat to have a sponsorship that is turning into a friendship and its just a good fit for both of us.” Coby Said.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will kickoff their 2018 season at Myrtle Beach Speedway on March 17.