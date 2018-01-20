Classes to learn casino games beginning soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A very unique school will soon be starting classes in such skills as operating games of chance.

The Massachusetts Casino Careers training institute in Springfield hosted potential students on Saturday.

They learned that classes begin in late February and continue through the summer, depending on the skills they need to run blackjack tables, roulette wheels and mini-baccarat to name a few.

They told 22News why they’re interested in making a career change working at the MGM complex, “MGM’s mission statement, they’ll give extremely high customer service, something that hasn’t been seen in the 21st century,” said Scott Goodkowsky of Springfield.

“I like the fact they’re going to have 35 percent from Springfield, that’s my home area,” said Patricia Michaels of Springfield.

Construction of the 950 million dollar MGM Casino resort complex in Springfield’s South End is said to be right on schedule leading to its grand opening in September.