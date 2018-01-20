Baby bassinets recalled over injury risk

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – About 1,000 Multipro “Baby Cradle N Swings” bassinets are being recalled because they don’t meet federal safety requirements.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the bassinets pose fall and entrapment hazards to babies.

No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bassinets, disassemble them, and throw them away, according to the CPSC.

Amazon.com will contact consumers who purchased the recalled products and automatically issue gift card refunds.

Consumers with questions can call Amazon can at 888-280-4331.

