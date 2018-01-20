HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a night of celebration for the supporters of Holyoke Mayor, Alex Morse.

Mayor Morse was recently re-elected to his 4th term as mayor. Saturday night his inaugural ball was held at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. Guests had dinner and danced to live music.

When he was sworn in earlier this month, Morse touted accomplishments including Holyoke’s rising property values and lower crime rates. “Some of our priorities moving forward are continuing to revitalize the downtown”, Mayor Morse told 22news, about his priorities moving into next term, “We have a lot of exciting projects happening all throughout the city. Economic development has always been a top priority.”

The Mayor also said he wants to reform the finance department, and continue to improve the schools.

This is the mayor’s 1st 4 year term after voters chose to extend the length from 2 years.