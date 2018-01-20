A new Colleen is crowned for the annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the time of the year when we gear up for the annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade by crowning colleens across western Massachusetts.

Saturday night, another colleen was crowned. It was the Senior Colleen contest in West Springfield where experience trumped beauty.

It’s a fundraiser and a spoof on the city’s parade committee. The contestants don’t need to prove any Irish heritage…but if they weren’t Irish, they’re spouse at least had to be part Irish.

It was an evening of fun at the Dante Club. Last year’s senior colleen recipient, Wendy Ward spoke with 22news, “Whoever wins this year is going to have so much fun they can’t imagine. It’s just being recognized…all the parties you go to… and being recognized as a senior colleen.”

The colleen was given a tiara and kelly green cape and will get to ride in a convertible for the 66th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade on March 18th.