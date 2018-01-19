With warmer weather ahead, beware of black ice overnight

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With a warm weekend coming, western Massachusetts drivers need to keep an eye out for black ice overnight.

Black ice is usually hard to spot while your driving, especially after the sun goes down. Black ice forms when a thin layer of moisture freezes on the road’s surface, which makes it difficult to see.

One driver told 22News she is always extra careful when conditions are right for black ice.

“This year, I’ve had no issue but I’ve been driving very carefully this year because you just can’t see whats out there,” said Kathleen Carr of Montague.

To spot black ice look for glossy or shiny patches on the road, and drive slowly if you have to drive through black ice.