Who is liable? Springfield College student hurt in sledding accident on campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College doesn’t have an answer as to whether they’re liable for a student who suffered a brain injury in a sledding accident on campus.

Springfield College spokesman Damon Markiewicz told 22News that Griffin Reid got into a sledding accident two weeks ago, when he and his fellow wrestling teammates took part in a team-building activity.

Reid is currently at home, recovering from surgery.

22News asked the college whether they warn students not to sled, or tell them to do so at their own risk. We also asked whether the school would be held liable for an accident like this.

Markiewicz said the school doesn’t have answers to any of our questions.