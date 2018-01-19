VIDEO: 4-year-old girl killed in stolen truck crash identified

ANTIOCH, Cali. (KRON) — The 4-year-old girl who was killed in a crash in Antioch has been identified Thursday by her father as Lenexy Cardoza.

Lenexy died Wednesday after a stolen truck crashed into the vehicle she was riding in just before 1 p.m. on Somersville Road at Highway 4.

Her sister and mother were also injured in the crash.

Lenexy’s 2-year-old sister, Camila, is on life support at Children’s Hospital in Oakland, according to her father, Jesus Cardoza.

Jesus says Camila shows no sign of life and doctors are doing all that they can. They will run more test Friday.

He described his daughters as beautiful, smart, “everything a parent would want.”

His wife, Edith Cardoza, is in fair condition at John Muir in Walnut Creek.

Jesus and Edith have been married for 13 years and live in Pittsburg.

Jesus says he is devastated and blames the man in the stolen truck for what happened. But he also says he blames the police and believes if they had not used their sirens, he’d still have his family.

The driver of the truck, 23-year-old Noe Saucedo, of Pittsburg, has been booked on murder and felony evading charges.

Authorities say Saucedo was driving a stolen Ford F-250 pickup truck and was trying to evade police when he crashed.

A Contra Costa County Sheriff’s deputy began to follow the truck on Bailey Road and continued to follow it onto eastbound Highway 4, officials said.

As the suspect took the Somersville Road exit, he immediately accelerated at a high rate of speed, deputies said.

The deputy then activated the emergency lights on his vehicle. Moments later, the suspect vehicle went through a red light at Somersville Road and collided into a Ford F-150 that was heading southbound, deputies said.

The two young girls and their mother were riding in the F-150.

Father confirms 4 year old Lenexy died in Antioch crash. 2 year old Camila showing no signs of life at @UCSFBenioffOAK @kron4news pic.twitter.com/aNIMT6USEi — Justine Waldman (@JustineWaldman) January 19, 2018

“I just want my daughter to live,” says Jesus Cardoza @kron4news pic.twitter.com/foIjNqpEWh — Justine Waldman (@JustineWaldman) January 19, 2018