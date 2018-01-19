UGG comforters recalled due to mold risk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Bed Bath & Beyond has issued a recall of certain comforters due to the potential presence of mold.

The retailer sold the Hudson comforters by UGG at stores nationwide and online between Aug. 2017 and Oct. 2017, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. They come in four different colors – garnet, gray, navy and oatmeal, and three sizes – twin, full/queen and king.

The CPSC says the presence of mold can pose a risk of respiratory or other infections in people with a mold allergy, damaged lungs or a compromised immune system. No such reactions associated with the product have been reported to date, according to the CPSC.

Customers should immediately stop using the recalled comforters and return them to Bed Bath & Beyond for a full refund.

For more information, contact Bed Bath & Beyond at 800-462-3966 or visit the retailer’s website.

