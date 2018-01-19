Tide Pod challenge dangerous, potentially deadly

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is Working For You with a warning about a potentially deadly social media trend.

It’s called the “Tide Pod Challenge,” where young people bite into brightly colored Tide detergent pods, and then post the video on social media.

What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else. Eating a Tide POD is a BAD IDEA, and we asked our friend @robgronkowski to help explain. pic.twitter.com/0JnFdhnsWZ — Tide (@tide) January 12, 2018

The pods are poisonous. Western Massachusetts doctors told 22News that even if it doesn’t kill you, biting into a Tide Pod can cause irreparable damage to your body.

“There have been cases where people have died from this,” said Hilary Branch, a pediatrician at Baystate Medical Center. “It’s so caustic, they swallow its detergent,and then it can cause irritation of the esophagus and even respiratory problems. It’s been younger children who have died”

The deaths Dr. Branch refers to are young children who put the brightly colored pods in their mouths. She urges parents to keep these products out of the reach of younger children.