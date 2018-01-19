State Senate votes to allow expanded use of crossbows for hunting

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Senate passed a bill Thursday that aims to expand the eligibility for cross bow hunting.

Under current state law, only individuals with documented medical disabilities are allowed to use crossbows for hunting. But if passed, a state proposal would allow people without disabilities to use them as well.

Pittsfield State Senator Adam Hinds supports the legislation.

“Up until now we’ve only been able allowed to use a crossbow if you could demonstrate a disability,” Hinds explained. “And now, it’s open for during archery season.”

Lawmakers think the move could open up hunting to more people who can’t use a traditional bow and arrow but don’t have a medical disability.

But the bill isn’t law just yet; it must get passed in the House and get the Governor’s signature before it can become law.

If the bill becomes law, Massachusetts would join more than 30 states that already allow crossbow hunting for non-disabled individuals.