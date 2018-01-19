Springfield police officer arrested, suspended with pay

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield police officer has been suspended following his arrest on Thursday.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, 35-year-old Jonathan Hernandez, an officer since 2013, has been charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, witness intimidation, and posession of a firearm without a LTC/FID card.

Walsh said he has been suspended indefinitely with pay, per civil service requirements. He added that officers do not need a FID card to carry their service pistol while on duty. Hernandez allegedly did not renew his personal FID card.

While specific details about the situation in which the officer’s charges stem from were not made available, the Springfield Police Department said in a statement sent to 22News, “The SPD does not show any favoritism to its own officers, particularly when the crime involves domestic violence.”

The officer was arraigned in court on Friday morning.

The full statement is below:

The Springfield Police Department wants to remind the public that it doesn’t matter who commits a crime, Springfield police officers will investigate and hold you accountable. In the past few weeks, the Major Crimes Unit along with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office indicted a police officer and on Thursday, the Major Crimes Unit arrested a police officer. The Springfield Police Department holds all of their officers to the highest standard. The SPD does not show any favoritism to its own officers, particularly when the crime involves domestic violence.