Springfield opioid epidemic lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News had a chance to speak to two of the lawyers from Scott & Scott on the case. They told 22News they took on the case because they want to help remedy the city of Springfield of lost resources caused by the opioid epidemic.

The city is joining hundreds of other cities across the country including Greenfield in suing companies and distributors.

Lawyers from Scott & Scott say the companies are responsible for allegedly misleading doctors across the country about how safe opioids are to prescribe.

22News talked to people in Springfield who have friends that have overdosed on opioids, many of them were first prescribed opioids by their doctors.

“I don’t think that the pharmaceutical companies should be held responsible decisions that people have made.” Yashira Estrella

Scott & Scott is representing communities in four other states including Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida and Pennsylvania.

They will be filing this case in four to six weeks after they’ve had time to study the specific economic effect the opioid epidemic has had on Springfield.