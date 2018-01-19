Springfield man sentenced for gun and drug charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man will spend seven years in prison for firearm and drug offenses.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 40-year-old Robert Crichlow was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty in September 2017, to one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and one count of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

The state’s Justice Department said Crichlow had a gun and seven rounds of ammunition in his possession on June 4, 2015. He also had crack cocaine packaged for street-level sale.

Crichlow is said to have a long criminal history, including convictions for armed robbery, kidnapping, assault and battery and drug possession.

Crichlow will also serve five years of supervised release, after his time in jail.