Sections of I-91 North and South in Springfield to be closed Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If your weekend plans and errands involve driving on I-91 through Springfield, you may want to find another route or plan for delays. There will be full detours of sections of I-91 northbound and southbound in place all day Saturday while MassDOT crews shut down the highway to re-paint lane lines on the road surface.

The sections of the highway will be shut down from 6:00 in the morning to 6:00 at night.

DETOURS

Drivers on I-91N will be directed off the highway at Exit 3, and detoured onto East Columbus Avenue. Drivers will be able to get back on I-91 North at Interchange 7

Drivers on I-91S will be directed off the highway at Exit 6 and detoured onto Hall of Fame Avenue. Drivers will be able to get back on I-91 South at Interchange 3.

Traffic under I-91 at Broad Street and Union Street will be restricted and will be re-directed to the crossings under I-91 at State Street and Main Street.

Drivers will be guided by message boards and signs along the way. MassDOT spokesman Patrick Marvin said in a release sent to 22News that drivers who must travel through the area should expect delays, slow down, and use caution.

