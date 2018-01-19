Patriots game expected to keep local businesses busy on Sunday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tom Brady’s listed as “questionable” for this Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

Brady suffered a hand injury in practice this week, but nervous fans believe he’ll play.

Restaurants in western Massachusetts are gearing up for a busy weekend of food and football.

Boston Bay Pizza in Chicopee said the Patriots winning streak has more people ordering pizza and wings come game day.

With another playoff game this weekend, the restaurant said orders rush in right before kickoff.

“Definitely, like lots of pizza and wings are being sold. Definitely business is going up,” Nickolas Mayo from the restaurant told 22News. “Just work a lot harder, and just make sure stuff is prepped and ready to go, you don’t have to be running around as much.”

The Patriots play this Sunday at 3:05 p.m.