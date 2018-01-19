No reimbursement from state if road defect damages your car

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If your car is damaged because of a defect on a state road, the state won’t reimburse you for the cost.

According to MassDOT, people can not recover funds for property damage, but they can file a claim for personal injury up to $4,000.

David Massenburg of Adams said the state should help cover costs associated with pothole damage.

“Because we pay taxes to keep those roads as safe as possible for us so you know, I think that’s a good thing,” Massenburg told 22News.

You can file a personal injury claim with the state here >>>>