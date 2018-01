SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A multiple car accident on Wilbraham Road near Roosevelt Avenue has resulted in injures, Friday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, the accident happened right after 6 p.m.

There is no word on any road closures or how many people were involved in the accident.

It is also unknown if anyone was taken to the hospital or how serious the injuries are.

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.