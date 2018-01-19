Longmeadow residents skeptical about Columbia Gas not scheduling inspection appointments

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Columbia Gas is trying to address a low gas pressure situation in Longmeadow.



The gas company said these safety inspections are necessary and police told 22News, you have to let them in.



Longmeadow residents have been getting surprise visits from Columbia Gas. The gas company said one of their employees discovered a low pressure issue last weekend, and they’ve taken a proactive approach to fix the problem.



“Whether it’s the furnace, the gas stove, the gas dryer, they’re making sure the gas is properly fed and the pressure is what should be going into the home,” said Andrea Luppi, communications manager at Columbia of Massachusetts.

Longmeadow Police said Columbia Gas workers will need to enter people’s homes over the next week to address this low pressure situation. All workers will be wearing a badge and uniform and will be driving a company marked car.

Columbia Gas is inspecting 500 homes in total, all of which are in the southern part of town. Streets that are getting checked include Franklin road, Lincoln Road, and Maple Street.



“We haven’t had an issue they came in and talked to us about the issue there’s no low pressure, our furnace works everything is fine,” Jeff DiBlasio told 22News.



Some residents are skeptical about these inspections.



“I definitely would want an appointment be made I would feel more secure to let whoever come in or to speak to me,” Cathy Berg explained.



If residents don’t answer after multiple visits, Columbia Gas said they will leave a notice on the door so residents can schedule an appointment.



Inspections will continue until they’ve inspected all of the homes.



Longmeadow Police said you can always call them if you have any concerns.