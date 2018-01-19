Job fair at STCC focuses on young woman finding jobs in trades

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Young woman are more involved than ever in construction work, here in western Massachusetts.

A Springfield Technical Community College job fair brought together hundreds of vocational high schools students Friday. They met with contractors and labor union leaders

Electrician Apprentice Melissa Leary is a strong advocate for young women finding their place in the building trades, “It’s a great field to be in. There’s so much reward that comes with being in a trade and actually building something. And having a lot to show at the end of the day of what you can do.”

Leary spoke of the many women building the MGM Springfield casino resort.

Putnam Vocational Academy Kleisha Santiago is part of the project work/study program. She told 22News, “Right now, we’re putting up some fieldstone, casting, I really enjoy the people that I work with, I work with a few women, and the men they are sweethearts, all.”

The careers fair has given these high school seniors something to think about as they consider their careers.

“They’re making them more aware that girls want to do those things that men do, so it’s pretty good,” said Alexiana Clarke, a senior at Putnam Vocational Academy.

Melissa Leary estimates that Massachusetts women in the building trades number in the hundreds.

It’s hoped that Friday’s career fair helps increase that number considerably.