ISMA set to open season May 19th in New Hampshire

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – The ISMA Supermodifieds will kickoff their 2018 season at the Monadnock Speedway in Winchester, NH on Saturday night May 19 for a 75 lap race.

Richard “Doc” Hathaway is the new president of the ISMA Supermodifieds. He feels the race at Monadnock on May 19 will be an exciting race because of some of the unique features to the speedway, “I think it’s going to be a real exciting race. I anticipate there will be passing throughout the race. Beyond the edge of your seat for the entire race because it’s a cool venue.”

When the fans come to Monadnock on May 19, they will get to see how unique the ISMA Supermodifieds are with the moving wing on top of the cars that they will basically lift off your hat in the grandstands. These cars are 900 plus horsepower. If there is 20 of the ISMA Supermodifieds out on the quarter mile oval that is 18,000 horsepower.

Fans at Monadnock will also get to see time trials for the ISMA Supermodifieds to see which driver can break the track record.

“We think it’s an opportunity for our cars to break the track record ther,” Hathaway said.

There will be a bonus for breaking the track record where $1,000 ($500 from ISMA $500 from Monadnock Speedway) will be given to the driver that sets that record.

With ISMA being a touring series, these drivers are used to setting up their car for the track they are racing on that weekend.

“Each year you go back to a track, the track is different. We adapt to that fairly well. The teams are accustomed to making changes to make the car work,” said Hathaway.

Hathaway believes the drivers of ISMA will get a handle on Monadnock in a short amount of time and is a unique track.

ISMA had a nine hour meeting in New York last weekend to discuss things for the 2018 season. There is some small changes that they want to make, to make sure to have a very competitive and fair season for the drivers. They are looking at that constantly. It was a very good meeting.

The supers will also travel to Delaware Speedway in Canada as well as Lancaster Speedway in New York for a doubleheader the first weekend in June. They will also travel to Jukasa Motor Speedway in Ontario as well the Sandusky Speedway for a doubleheader with the Hy-Miller Nationals in the last weekend of July.

The Ollie Silva Memorial Classic will happen at the Lee USA Speedway in New Hampshire in August along with a race at the New London Waterford Speedbowl in Connecticut. They will be apart of The Classic at Oswego Speedway on Labor Day weekend followed by the Star Classic at Star Speedway the second weekend in September. They will close out the 2018 season at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park for the 56th Annual Sunoco World Series Of Racing in October.

The Monadnock Speedway NASCAR Whelen All American Series divisions will be apart of the program beginning at 6:00 p.m. Tickets for reserved seating will be $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. Tickets for general admission for adults will be $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Seniors will be $15 and Kids 12 and under will be $5 at the gate. The rain date will be on Sunday, May 20 at 2:00 p.m..