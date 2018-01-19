Hadley Police to join UMass “Party Smart” program

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass has had a problem with parties in the past.

That’s why they developed the “Party Smart” program to keep students out of trouble and to keep peace in the neighborhoods. Now, Hadley, the next town over, also wants to get the police involved before the parties get started.

UMass neigborhood liaison Eric Beal told 22News, “It’s really about noise reduction and being better partners with the towns of Amherst and Hadley.”

Since 2016, the UMass “Party Smart” program has registered more than 700 parties. Under the program, UMass students 18 years old and older register their party with off-campus student services.

Now, the program is expanding to UMass students who live in Hadley. The Hadley Police Department is partnering with UMass by asking students to register their parties.

Beal explained to 22News how the program works. “They can register for Friday or Saturday night. It puts them on a list, so if a noise complaint is called in about their event, they’ll get a courtesy call from the police and then they have twenty minutes to quiet down the noise.”

If the noise continues, police may come and break up the party.

UMass alumnus Stacey Theriault told 22News she remembers wanting to fly under the radar when it came to having parties, and not being so open to alerting the authorities of them. She said, “It was not something we wanted people to be aware of, the police to be aware of. We just wanted to have a good time and get a little crazy, without getting too crazy.”

Students still can’t consume alcohol if they’re under 21, or violate any town noise bylaws.

Beal told 22News that noise complaints in Amherst have been declining for six years.